Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582,294 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned 1.30% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $83,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.