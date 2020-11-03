Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.04. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

