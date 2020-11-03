Huntington National Bank Has $1.40 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $144.36. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.