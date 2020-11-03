Huntington National Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 38,266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

HPQ opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

