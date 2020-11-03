Huntington National Bank Has $100.94 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $187.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

