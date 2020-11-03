Huntington National Bank Has $102.65 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $180,899,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $507.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.64.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

