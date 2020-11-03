Huntington National Bank Has $19.33 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $19,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 123,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

