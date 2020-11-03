Huntington National Bank Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $222.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $236.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

