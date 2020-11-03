Huntington National Bank Has $26.58 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

