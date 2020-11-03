Huntington National Bank Has $32.88 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,683 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.10% of Sysco worth $32,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 104.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Sysco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 42.4% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 13.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

