Huntington National Bank Has $33.94 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,542 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $33,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

