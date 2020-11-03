Huntington National Bank Has $42.72 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in BlackRock by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BlackRock by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $625.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $666.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.