Huntington National Bank Has $46.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $46,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.5% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.62, for a total value of $556,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,683 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $251.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

