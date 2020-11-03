Huntington National Bank Has $69.37 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $69,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $305,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.