Huntington National Bank Has $71.11 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $71,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after buying an additional 251,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,226 shares of company stock valued at $20,747,009. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

TXN opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

