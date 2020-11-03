Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

MTB opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

