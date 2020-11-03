Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $60,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,600 shares of company stock worth $20,856,992 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $441.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.38 and its 200 day moving average is $435.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

