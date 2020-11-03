Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $39,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

