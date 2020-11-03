Huntington National Bank Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

WEC stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

