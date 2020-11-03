Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,711,091 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,020,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172,953 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

