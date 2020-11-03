Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12,168.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319,896 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.22% of iShares Silver Trust worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

