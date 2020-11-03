Huntington National Bank Invests $1.47 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 531.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,022.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,460 shares of company stock valued at $20,046,126. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

