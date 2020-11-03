Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,099,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,393 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

