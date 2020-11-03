Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,063 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $37,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

