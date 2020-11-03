Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,103 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 390.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $595.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

