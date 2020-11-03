Huntington National Bank Purchases 45,697 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $51,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $228.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.