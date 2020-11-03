Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nucor by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.