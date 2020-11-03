Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 148,965 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 505,064 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Exelon by 40.1% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

