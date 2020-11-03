Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $37,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $296.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.