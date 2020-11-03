Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

SYK stock opened at $202.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

