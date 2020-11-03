Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $246,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

WHR stock opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.