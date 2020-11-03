Huntington National Bank Sells 158 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $268.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.