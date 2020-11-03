Huntington National Bank Sells 279 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

