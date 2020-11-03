Huntington National Bank Sells 304 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $87.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

