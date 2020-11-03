Huntington National Bank Sells 331 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 170.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 148,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

TIF opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

