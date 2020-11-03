Huntington National Bank Sells 35,861 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

