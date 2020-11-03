Huntington National Bank Sells 393 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.