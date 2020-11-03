Huntington National Bank Sells 4,356 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $923.00 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,499.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,004.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,027.07.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.