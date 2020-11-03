Huntington National Bank Sells 8,078 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $22,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,579 shares of company stock worth $6,305,315. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of COF stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

