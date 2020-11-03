Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

