Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after acquiring an additional 292,697 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,467,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,786,000 after acquiring an additional 829,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

