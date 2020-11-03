Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.65 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

HURN stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $874.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

