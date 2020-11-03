Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) PT Lowered to $4.00

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HUSKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a neutral rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Husky Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of HUSKF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Husky Energy has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

