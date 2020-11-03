IAA (NYSE:IAA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. IAA’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

