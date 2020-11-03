ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $186.33 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $215.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in ICON Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in ICON Public by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

