IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $182.22 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $194.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,409 shares of company stock worth $25,265,098. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

