Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Illumina by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after acquiring an additional 113,440 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $292.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,940,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,802 shares of company stock worth $9,859,692. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

