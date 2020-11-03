IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.73. IMAX has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 46.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 95.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

