India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.
