Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 1,215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 499.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.